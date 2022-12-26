Video: Beluga Whale’s Smart Move To Get A Ball Back Gets A Thumbs Up On Internet. What Do You Think? | Watch

Viral Video: Watching cute and fun animal videos is the best kind of free therapy you need at times to unwind yourself from the stressful and hectic life you live. As always, we are here to help you get rid of those unwanted thoughts and watch something that may bring a smile on your face. If you a fan of sports and love animals then this viral video will definitely cheer you up. An old video of Beluga whale fetching a ball has gone crazy viral on social media. The reason – Beluga whale’s smart move. The 20-second video has which has about 4.7 million views.

In the viral video clip, a yellow ball was stuck by the poolside and it was way out of Beluga whale’s reach. What happened next will amaze you! In the viral video clip, a yellow ball was stuck by the poolside and it was way out of Beluga whale’s reach. The Beluga whale then spits water on the ball to bounce it off the wall. The first attempt was unsuccessful. It then again tries again so that the ball comes closer. The ball then comes a bit closer and bounces near the borderline. The Beluga whal which again fills its jaw with water releases it back to the pool after it realises that the ball is now close. The whale then happily then grabs the ball and swims off.

Watch Viral Video:

How this beluga whale cleverly retrieves his ballpic.twitter.com/gddfihxYmb — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 24, 2022

