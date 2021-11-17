Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves online. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. Now, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has also joined the trend and shared a video of her dancing on the viral song.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Offer Free Vodka Shots to Passengers at Airport Security | Watch

In the video, Sreelekha, dressed in a red sleeveless kurti, can be seen performing to the Bangla folk mashup of Manike Mage Hithe, in her balcony. The actress performs on the song with utmost grace and confidence, and her expressions are on point.

“Jai kotha kintu rakhlam (I kept my word),” she captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreelekha Mitra (@sreelekhamitraofficial)

The video has gone viral with more than 9000 likes and several comments. People were delighted to see her dance and filled the comments section with emojis and praises. Notably, Mitra has appeared in films like Sweater, Bhooter Bhobishyot, Borunbabur Bondhu and Once Upon a Time in Calcutta among others.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”Sexiest woman on earth,” while another commented, ”Ufff…so beauty.” A third wrote, ”Awesome.”

Here are other reactions: