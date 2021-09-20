Kolkata: After an Instagram influencer in Indore ran into trouble for dancing on the road, a similar incident has surfaced from Kolkata. This time, it’s a Bengali social worker, comedian, and influencer who was seen filming a video and dancing on Kolkata’s Maa flyover amid heavy traffic.Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Dances in Middle of The Road For a Dare, Cops Issue Notice For Violating Rules | Watch

The incident happened on September 13, when Sandy Saha arrived at the flyover in a car. While the driver parked the car on the flyover, he stepped out and went to the other side and started dancing on the song ‘Main aai hun UP Bihar lutne.’ Not only this, he can also be seen crossing the busy road, several times in the video.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Sandy also has a YouTube channel where he posts funny videos, and has become quite popular in Bengal. The video went viral, with 193 K views , 12000 shares and 15,000 comments. While some users appreciated his video, some others tagged the Kolkata police in the comments to bring the matter to their notice.

Responding to the complains, a fine notice has also been sent to Sandy and whoever was present with him at that time, News 18 reported. The Tiljala traffic guard has also taken action against the cab driver and owner of Sandy’s cab for stopping the car on the flyover .Meanwhile, Sandy said that he did not know that it was forbidden to stop cars on the flyover.

A similar incident happened on Indore a few days back when an Instagram influencer named Shreya Kalra posted a video of her dancing at a busy intersection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. As part of a social media challenge, the woman is seen showing off her moves to a popular song by Doja Cat, as vehicles come to a halt behind her.