Bengaluru Street Fight: A shocking video is doing the rounds on social media where a huge brawl broke outside a private girls' school in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The undated video surfaced on Twitter recently and is now going viral. It shows several groups of girls fighting violently by pulling each other's hair, pushing, punching and even kicking each other.

Several schoolboys and girls in casuals could also be seen fighting. Some people could be seen intervening in the fight after one girl took out a baseball bat. But the fight continued and went on for some time as chaos ensued on the road.

The clip also shows a few girls pushing each other off the stairs, pulling each other’s ponytails, and even beating each other with sticks. A lot of yelling and screaming could be heard in the background of the video as the group of girls fought each other aggressively.

Watch the viral video below:

Y'all need to even if y'all haven't already 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fBbJv9CXoc — T.sh (@Taha_shah0) May 17, 2022

While the reason for the street brawl between the schoolgirls is not known a phone screenshot is doing the rounds on Twitter that shows a student who took part in the fight saying that she was asked by a friend to go to the school to hit a girl she had an issue with.

What do you think of the video?