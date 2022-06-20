Bengaluru: A traffic officer in Bengaluru went above and beyond his call of duty, when he cleaned a clogged drain with his own hands to allow smooth movement of traffic. Without waiting for road cleaners and other staff, the traffic officer volunteered and cleaned the garbage that had accumulated at the mouth of a drain, so that the public doesn’t suffer the consequences. Hailing the selfless service, IPS Dipanshu Kabra appreciated the officer named Jagdish Reddy, and wrote how his assistance in the time of need shows his spirit and devotion to his duty. Notably, the city witnessed incessant rainfall over the weekend, killing three people, damaged over 75 vehicles and flooded major residential localities.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Relish Delicious Golgappas After Varmala Ceremony, Netizens Find It Relatable | Watch

Sharing the video, he wrote, ”#Bengaluru Traffic officer #JagdishReddy cleaned the garbage deposited at the mouth of the drain with his hand so that the rain water accumulated on the road does not cause problems to the general public. Commendable work. This work does not come under his job designation, yet doing this service shows his spirit and devotion to his duty.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with people appreciating the traffic officer for his service, and hailed him as a hero. One user wrote, ”Good things need to be highlighted, which will boost morals of those who believe in goodness.” Another highlighted the apathy of civic agencies and wrote, ”While commendable by the traffic offr, shows the apathy of city’s civic agencies. He is doing what they shld have done Sir. Rgds.”

See more reactions:

In logo k karan hi manavta aaj bhi hai. Respect — DURGESH SONI (@DURGESH71339828) June 20, 2022

Good things need to be highlighted, which will boost morals of those who believe in goodness — Vinay Kumar Pathak Adv. (Delhi High Court) (@Adv_PVinay) June 20, 2022

While commendable by the traffic offr, shows the apathy of city's civic agencies. He is doing what they shld have done Sir. Rgds 💐 — Arjun Bir Sahi 🇮🇳 (@arjunbirsahi) June 20, 2022

What a great gesture by great human being…. solutes — मनोज वर्मा (@ImVManoj) June 20, 2022

Salute Real hero 👏👏 https://t.co/EB9yhTYGKN — Yuvraj Ankur (@YuvrajAnkur1) June 20, 2022

We need more people like him!