Home

Viral

Viral Video: Bengaluru Traffic Woes Peak As Bride Takes Metro To Avoid Traffic | WATCH

Viral Video: Bengaluru Traffic Woes Peak As Bride Takes Metro To Avoid Traffic | WATCH

Viral Video: A short clip of a bride ditching the traffic and opting the metro has impressed the internet.

Viral Video: Bengaluru Traffic Woes Peak As Bride Takes Metro To Avoid Traffic | WATCH

Viral Video: In the trying ways of life, sometimes it is important to embark on untrodden paths, even if they might appear a little bizaree or quirky or maybe crazy at times. In one such incidence bride in Bengaluru made an exceptional entry to her wedding. While in the era of dreamy and grand wedding entries, this bride opted or a metro ride! Yes, you read that ride. Everyone knows how Bengalureans are tired and constantly complaining about the infampus traffic. And this bride took a way out to reach her venue on time and her video has left the internet impressed.

Watch Video: Bride Take Bengaluru Metro To Reach Venue

A Twitter user by the name, Forever Bengaluru posted a video on January 16 wherein a shot clip depicts a decked bride taking Namma Metro in the city only to reach her wedding venue by the ‘muhoorat.’

Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H — Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023

Apparently, she got late due to the traffic amd had to resort to the metro by ditching her car. The video has further prompted several comments in favour of the unique style of the bride.

The short clip has mustered over five thousand views and counting.