Viral Video: With wedding season in full swing across the country, many dramatic and funny stories are coming to the fore. Well, as we all know, the bhabhi-devar relationship is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. Devars (brother-in-law) are a bhabhi’s (sister-in-law) first friend in a new home after they get married. One such video depicting the sweet bond between 2 women and their brother-in-law is going viral on social media. The brother-in-law, along with his two sisters-in-law, burn the dance floor with their rocking moves.Also Read - Viral Video: School Boy Proposes to Girl in The Sweetest Way, Reminds People of Their First Crush | Watch

In the video, the brother-in-law comes on stage first and starts dancing. His sisters-in-law also join him and dance on the song ‘Main Nai Naveli Aai’. While the devar is seen wearing a formal pant-shirt, his sister-in-laws are seen in traditional sarees. This video has been shared on YouTube by an account named Ankit Jangid, which is becoming increasingly viral. It has been viewed more than 44 lakh times on YouTube.

Watch the viral video here:

Seeing the dance, the people present there also started cheering, hooting and clapping. Users loved their chemistry and were all praises for the dance performance. A user wrote, “Very cute and lovely moments …very nice dance of all dancers.” Another commented, “Wah bro, perfect dance, clean steps, smooth moves, pleasant expressions. Very good.” A third said, “What a performance nd energy level. Totally killing the stage bhaiya.”