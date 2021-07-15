Viral Video: With wedding season in full swing across the country, many marriages are taking place under the shadow of Covid, and many dramatic and funny stories are coming to the fore. Well, as we all know, the bhabhi-devar relationship is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. Devars (brother-in-law) are a bhabhi’s (sister-in-law) first friend in a new home after they get married. One such video depicting the sweet bond between a woman and her brother-in-law is going viral on social media.Also Read - Maskless Bride Rides to Wedding Venue on Bonnet of Moving SUV, Booked After Video Goes Viral | Watch

In the video, the woman makes a grand entry to the wedding stage along with her brother-in-law by dancing to ‘Lo Chali Mai’ song from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The bhabhi is wearing a red lehenga and dancing to her heart’s content, while her devar is a little shy and hesitant.

The post was shared by an Instagram account named “trending dulhaniya” with a caption, ”Just look at how adorable this bhabhi looks while dancing for her devar.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Wedding Indian bride (@trendingdulhaniya)

The video is going extensively viral over the Internet and people are loving the cute bond video of Devar and Bhabhi. One user commented saying, “Super”, while several others dropped some heart eyes emojis in the comment section.

Earlier this week, another video had gone viral depicting the adorable bond between a saali and jijaji. In the video, the woman could be seen dancing to a popular Bollywood song ‘Kyun aage peeche dolte ho’, along with her jijaji.