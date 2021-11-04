A video is going viral on social media where a woman is seen dedicating a dance performance to her husband’s brother at his wedding. The bhabhi, who was looking beautiful in a white and red lehenga, danced on the famous song ‘Lo Chali Main’ by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1994 movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Make a Grand Entry on Dance Stage With Their Zabardast Moves | Watch

The song featured actress Renuka Shahane who was dancing on the lyrics 'Lo chali main apni devar ki baarat leke' for her on-screen brother-in-law Salman Khan who was to marry Madhuri Dixit in the film but fate had different things planned for them. However, after a few twists the lovers ended up getting married in the end.

The devar dressed in a sherwani and his bride who is wearing a beautiful red saree and gajra in her hair couldn't stop smiling as their sister-in-law danced for them on the complete song. Not only the bride, groom and wedding guests but even netizens loved the dance performance and applauded the woman for her confidence.

Watch the viral video below: