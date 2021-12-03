Bengaluru: Potholes are a common sight on Indian roads and they especially increase in number and size during monsoon, causing a lot of problems for the common man. Frustrated by the pothole menace, residents of Bengaluru’s Bharathinagar staged a unique protest on Tuesday morning to highlight the poor condition of roads in their locality. Helmed by a priest, residents performed a ‘pothole pooja’, praying that they would not take any lives or injure anyone.Also Read - 7-Year-Old Girl Urges Karnataka CM to Fix Potholes in Bengaluru, Offers Her Pocket Money | Watch

A video of the bizarre incident that has now gone viral, shows two priests performing puja around a pothole while residents surround the area. While the entire pothole is decorated with incense sticks and flower garlands, the priests can be seen holding a pooja and chanting mantra.

Watch the video here:

N S Ravi, president of the Bharathinagar Residents Forum said there are more than 100 potholes on the stretch and it is really tough for people to commute. ”Around 50,000 people use this road every day. We have seen motorcyclists skid and fall. There have been minor accidents, too, but the road has not been repaired for the last three years,” Ravi told Deccan Chronicle. Vikram Singh, a resident who has been staying here for 20 years, told The Indian Express that they are tired of approaching the civic authorities to fix the road.

The video has gone viral, with many lamenting on the sad state of affairs and rebuking authorities while others called it bizarre. Some people also pointed out that this was the residents’ way of protesting and bringing attention to their issue.

One user wrote, ”Two Indias: One, that goes on to lead some of the biggest tech companies of the world. Second, the one which can’t even fix the potholes in the city that builds India’s biggest tech companies.”

Here are some reactions:

Garden city is slowly becoming Go-down city, thanks to all the neck-deep potholes all around.

And now that even Hon High Court's calls are going unheeded, only Gods can help.

Need this event organized pan-city for all pot-holes all around. — Ratpk (@Ratpk3) November 30, 2021

It's really unfortunate moment for Namma Bengaluru's Glory — Shreeprakash (@shreepr16223063) November 30, 2021

Now this is what i call a protest. Modest and clear. https://t.co/SmhFIKTqm8 — So Called Neutral (@thatPoonekar) December 1, 2021

Shame bbmp…we have global companies and CEO of all tech companies and we live at such a shady place https://t.co/oD3GYc65JL — Vishal Goyal (@VishalGoyal24) November 30, 2021

Roads r very very worst quality. It seems road laying washes out with a single rain. https://t.co/c68tW39Rua — VenkatFuji (@FujiVenkat) November 30, 2021

@nitin_gadkari The roads conditions in Bangalore are literally death traps !! Any intervention would be great 🙏🙏 https://t.co/JPoM5C8cAr — tping (@justlikethat_3) November 30, 2021

Two months back, a 7-year-old girl, studying in Bengaluru had recorded a video message for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai appealing to him to fix the potholes in the city. Dhavani N, a class II student from Tiptur in Tumakuru, also offered her pocket money for filling up roads ridden with potholes.