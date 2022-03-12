Bhagwant Mann is set to take oath as the new Punjab Chief Minister on March 16 after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi both congratulated the AAP after their humiliating defeat in the elections.Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Confronts Tiger Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

Did you know Bhagwant Mann, who's a former comedian, was once judged by one of his biggest political rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu on a comedy show? An old video has surfaced where Bhagwant Mann's standup on Laughter Challenge cracked up Sidhu, who used to be a judge on the show with Shekhar Suman.

The clip ironically happens to be a political satire by Bhagwant Mann which left Sidhu in splits. In the video, Bhagwant Mann says, “I asked a politician what rajneeti (politics) means. He told me that it is the act of deciding how to govern. Then I asked what gormint (government) means. He said it means those who gaur (look closely) at every issue only to forget it a minute later.”

On hearing the joke, Sidhu bursts into laughter. Years later, when Bhagwant Mann and Sidhu both faced each other in politics, the video has now gained a whole new meaning.

Watch the viral video below: