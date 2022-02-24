Viral Video: Needless to say, the bond between a brother and sister is one of the sweetest and most enduring relationship ever. No matter how much siblings tease and annoy each other, they just can’t live with each other. Having a brother or sister is like having a best friend all the time and it’s difficult to picture a life without them. One such video depicting the adorable bond between a brother-sister has surfaced on social media, and chances are that it might make you emotional. The video is from a wedding in Kerala wherein a brother gets super emotional during his sister’s vidaai.Also Read - MP Bride Terms Groom Mentally Ill & Refuses to Marry Him, Her Family Beats up Baaratis

The video was shared by Abhiram Ek on his Instagram page which shows him with his elder sister Harsha Sasidharan K. The clip shows the duo hugging each other tightly, an expression of how he is unwilling to let go of her as she is about to leave her home.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHIRAM Ek (@_abhiramek_)

As the video went viral, Abhiram, talked about the emotional moment and told Hindustan Times, “It was that moment I realised I won’t be seeing her every day, she’s not just my sister anymore she’s also a wife of another person and all the memories started to appear as a flash in front of my eyes. I never thought we shared such a strong bond until that very moment,” he said.

“I remember we never got along during most of our childhood, we used to fight a lot with each about everything, I used to feel annoyed a lot but now when I think about it, I wish we could have had one more fight,” he added.

The video has amassed 447,217 likes so far, with people flooding the comments section with emojis and love for the brother-sister duo. “Yeah, we all know that feeling. It’s like a part of our heart ripped from our body,” wrote one user.