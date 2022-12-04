Viral Video: Bhai Behan Ka Pyaar Captured in this Video; Internet Emotional

Viral Video: It is truly said that sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero. Siblings unquestionably have a special bond. Sibling bonds are among the most powerful we can have because they form early in life and have a significant impact on how we develop emotionally. Netizens have been moved to tears by a viral video of siblings that shows the great attachment between a brother and sister. In a viral video, a seven-year-old boy is seen consoling her crying elder sister. The video may also push your emotions in unexpected directions.

PAPz, an Instagram user, posted the video. It shows a young boy standing next to his sister, who is seated in a chair. She appears depressed and has tears in her eyes. The little boy holds her face, wipes her tears, and inquires about her well-being. The brief video showed the two siblings’ unconditional love.

WATCH Video Of 7-Year-Old Boy Consoles Crying 25-Year-Old Sister

Posting the video, the Instagram user wrote, “This happened last year, 2021. My brother was playing and suddenly he saw my sister crying and he left everything and ran to her to check if she was doing okay. He tried understanding what happened to her by looking at me or asking me if I did something or not.”

“He then continues to wipe her tears, asking if she was doing fine. continues to stay silent because he understood that she was unable to tell him what had happened to her. He is 7years old but still has the maturity to just sit there for her and understand that its her bad day and she isn’t doing well and reassuring that everything will be okay,” the post further reads.

Since being shared on November 7, the video has received over four lakh likes and six million views. When watching the video, many viewers became emotional.

People responded to the video by posting a variety of remarks in the comment section. “he’ll grow up into gentleman,” commented one user. God bless this sweet boy and their beautiful bond!❤️❤️

Sharing a similar experience, a user commented, “My younger bother use to do the same with me ..even though he takes stands for me in from of family members too..❤️blessed to have him🥺🥺”