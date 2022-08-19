Viral Video Today: ZNMD, short for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is one of those feel-good Bollywood movies that just put you in a really nice mood. The songs from the super-hit film also have the same effect on the audience. While Khaabon Ke Parindey is a great roadtrip song and puts you in a zen mood, Senorita makes you want to dance without a care in the world. This wedding performance by a bhaiya and bhabhi on Senorita will make you want to dance your heart out too.Also Read - Viral Video: Uncle Dances To Dil Na Diya Almost As Well As Hritik Roshan, Impresses Netizens. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘indian_dancefederation’ and it has gone viral with over 1 million views along with 77k likes. The reel shows a man and his sister-in-law dancing to Senorita featuring actors Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. Also Read - Groom Exposes Cheating Bride By Playing Video of Her Affair With Brother In Law At Wedding. Watch

In the clip, the bhabhi begins the dance performance while holding a fan, just like in the movie. Her brother-in-law joins her soon after and together they put up an entertaining performance. Their steps are well coordinated and their overall performance was super fun and energetic. Netizens absolutely loved their dhamakedar dance and flooded the comments with clapping and fire emojis.

What an amazing performance!