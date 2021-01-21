New Delhi: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such Bollywood fan is Washington-based content-creator Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to popular Indian songs with his children. From SRK’s ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ to Ludo’s ‘O Beta Ji,’ Pond has been winning hearts with his dance videos on peppy Indian tracks going viral on Instagram. Also Read - US Man Dances to 'O Betaji, O Babuji' With His Son, Adorable Video Will Drive Away Your Tuesday Blues | Watch

And for his next dance video, he has now picked up the immensely popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’. In the video which has now gone viral, Ricky and his daughter are seen performing an energetic yet effortless dance on the hit song. But the highlight of the video is Ricky’s daughter lip-syncing the song. Adorable, right?

He also tagged singer Pawan Singh on it. Take a look at the video:

Shared on January 19, the dance video has garnered over 31.5 K views and Instagram users have applauded the duo for their performance.

One user wrote, ”Your videos are one the reasons that make me smile every day😂❤️❤️. Lots of love from India♥️, while another wrote, ”OmG! That’s the most hippie song of rural India before being popular in the whole of India. It means – Boy saying to the girl that when you put on lipstick, the whole district go moves (as in going head over heels crazy). We all can dance on it anytime!”

Notably, Pond had gone went viral in December after he posted a video in which he danced to Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 hit song Ghungroo. As of now, Pond has over 168K followers on Instagram and his dance videos have become the new favourite thing on the internet. In an interview with BBC India, Pond revealed that he is a graphic designer by profession and that his kids taught him the dance at first.