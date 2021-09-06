Bhopal: In a unique show of protest, a group of women from the Hoshangabad Road area in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal held a ‘catwalk’ on the potholed roads to get the attention of the authorities, with videos and pictures of the event going viral on social media soon after. In videos circulating on social media, women and children can be seen walking on the roads filled with potholes, with some of them falling as well.Also Read - 'Going to Hell for Laughing at This': Video of Patient's Reaction After Seeing Hospital Staff in PPE Kit Leaves Netizen in Splits | WATCH

The women and children from Danish Nagar, where the catwalk protest was held on Saturday, is reportedly a posh area, higher prices were paid for plots bought three decades ago, but despite paying higher taxes as well, no development work has taken place, said the event organiser Anshu Gupta.

"Since our representations to authorities and elected representatives on lack of amenities have gone unheard, we organised this catwalk on the potholed and water-filled roads of Danish Nagar. If our problems are not addressed, we will not vote or pay taxes," she asserted.

WATCH:

WATCH | In this unique show of protest, a group of women from the Hoshangabad Road area in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal held a ‘catwalk’ on the potholed roads to get the attention of the authorities.#viral #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/Kbfie2TTdu — India.com (@indiacom) September 6, 2021

Participants also held placards that made fun of a 2017 statement by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that roads in MP were better than that of the United States of America. Are these broken, battered roads better than those in Washington, asked one of the placards in Hindi.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Zonal Officer Neelesh Shrivastava said he got to know about the protest from the media, but assured that civic engineers would hold a spot inspection on Monday, adding that his department had not got complaints on the matter from local residents so far.

