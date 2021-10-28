Bhopal: A shocking video is going viral on social media showing a vegetable vendor in Bhopal cleaning green coriander in drain water. The incident took place in Sindhi Market and the man who shot the video can be heard telling the accused that washing vegetables in drain water was harmful. Despite the man’s repeated pleas not to wash the leaves in the dirty water, the vendor doesn’t give a heed and goes on about his business. When asked why he was doing the unhygienic act, he gives no answer. Further, the man was also telling the vendor that nobody would buy vegetables from him if they saw the video, but to no avail.Also Read - Viral Video: Ostriches Spotted Running on Busy Road In Lahore, Internet Left Puzzled | Watch

The video posted on Twitter was captioned: “Attention, your health is being toyed with, hope you are not buying such vegetables. Vegetables is being washed away in drain water in Sindhi Colony of Bhopal. Appropriate action is requested, please take cognizance of the matter,” the tweet read (translated from Hindi).

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, netizens demanded struct action against the vendor. One user wrote, ”Food and Civil supplies, local health department of the state of Bhopal and all concerned authorities must take stringent action against this corriander seller for knowingly and openly that without having fear of anyone playing with the health of citizens of Bhopal.”

Food and Civil supplies, local health department of the state of Bhopal and all concerned authorities must take stringent action against this corriander seller for knowingly and openly that without having fear of anyone playing with the health of citizens of Bhopal. — RAJIV MUKHERJEE (@mukhrajivx1959) October 27, 2021

This person should be punished — Ajay Kumar Panda (@AjayKum12589304) October 27, 2021

इसको पकड़ कर वही गटर का पानी पिलाना था — 🌻दादा भाई 🌻🤗 (@RkDwivedi89) October 27, 2021

Soon after, the Bhopal administration took note of the incident and registered a case against the vendor.

“Taking cognisance of the matter, I have directed officials concerned to take action. I have told food department and civic officials to take strict action on receiving information of adulteration and contamination,” District Collector Avinash Lavania said.

Later, Bhopal District Food Safety Officer Devendra Kumar Dubey filed a complaint at Hanumanganj police station against the unidentified vendor, after which a case was registered under IPC section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), the official said.

According to the police, the man in the video has been identified as Dharmendra, who sells vegetables at the Nav Bahar vegetable market. “His address has been traced but he was not found at home and he will be nabbed soon,” police said.

(With PTI inputs)