Viral Video: You must have often noticed vendors and small shopkeepers trying to sell their products by attracting customers in their own distinctive style. Some try to catch people’s attention by reciting the name of their products in a rather funny voice, while some compose catchy jingles. After Bhuban Badyakar’s ‘Kacha Badam’ jingle went crazy viral worldwide, similar videos of vendors have surfaced on the internet. Now, a video of a Bhopal namkeen seller and his funny style of selling his products has gone viral on the internet.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadaji Steals The Show As He Dances To 'Abhi to Party Shuru', Impresses With His Energy | Watch

In the video, the elderly man is seen sitting on an old scooter carrying a bag of several snack packets. He is singing and telling the customers what is the cost of his products in a hilarious fashion. Hearing his catchy jingle, many people are heard enquiring about the products. The video was uploaded on a Twitter account called manishbpl with a caption that reads, “Bhopali Namkeen Wala… There is no dearth of talent in Bhopal.”

WATCH THE UNIQUE AND FUNNY STYLE OF THIS NAMKEEN SELLER:

The video has gone viral and has amassed more than 80000 views and several comments. People were amused to see the hilarious way of selling namkeen and many applauded his confidence. Many also compared him to Bhuban Badyakar and said that people will be dancing on the remixed version of this song in no time. One user wrote, “Boy! This tip of the tongue product knowledge & This Lyrical way of Wooing the Customers, No Business School will teach one.”

Mubarak Ho #Kachaabadaam Ka Naya Version Mil Gaya Jam Ke #Reels Banegi Ab To https://t.co/YB06TPQODo — Mayur Joshi✨ (@Mojilo_) September 3, 2022

Boy! This tip of the tongue product knowledge & This Lyrical way of Wooing the Customers,🔥💜 No Business School will teach one. #StreetSmartSelling#BhopalPulse@pareekhjain https://t.co/XbEZwQVFwt — Mahmood Arif (@ArifMah48958702) September 3, 2022

Sir @anandmahindra this man needs recognition, what an amazing talent sir do something so others may notice sir https://t.co/vqG397E7SQ — AlphaAlpha (@KatyushaBlaze) September 2, 2022

Quite interesting, don’t you think?