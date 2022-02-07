Viral Video: A video has emerged on Twitter showing a professor at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University, teaching students how to make ‘upala’ (cow dung cakes). Notably, BHU recently organised a workshop wherein dean of the social science faculty Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra taught the students how to make ‘upala’ (cow dung cakes).Also Read - Viral Video: ‘Kacha Badam’ Gets a Haryanvi Remix Starring Bhuban Badyakar, Amit Dhull & Nisha Bhatt | Watch

In the video, Prof Kaushal shows Mishra shows students how to make cow dung cakes and explains its many benefits in daily life. He says that these dung cakes could be used for performing ‘havan’, puja and also as a fuel for preparing food. He added that students would be visiting the villages and training the people there in making cow dung cakes and also urged the government to make arrangements for selling products that could be prepared from cow dung. The video was tweeted by BHU informing that a workshop was held at the Integrated Village Development Centre of the University.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral, with many people reacting with memes and jokes. Some said that people in villages already know how to make cow dung cakes while others commented that Universities should be places for higher learning and not to learn how to make cow dung cakes.

Hello friends, upale banalo 😂 https://t.co/FE8P3qJ3hM — Chandler Bing बैंक वाले 🚜🏹 (@Managerzonal) February 6, 2022

Dhoti ya Lungi pahenkar banaate, to vishwas bhi ho jaya. Ab nautanki me acting & getup who achhi join charity bhai https://t.co/HNtxQcqhoV — Prof. Jitendra Ji (@BiharPolitics) February 5, 2022

This is why you wanted everyone to donate to BHU? @VCofficeBHU

Moreover Professor sahab should know that people in villages already know how to make GOHRI and no one needs training for that.

These people are kalank for BHU. @Jitendr18995686 https://t.co/YhFn0OKyKq — Kirti Bhushan Singh (@kirtisingh2001) February 5, 2022

Nanhe munne Bacche teri mutthi mein kya hai?

Sanghi: Gobar , isi ko khaoo, isi ko pehnoon, isi se dil ki pyaas bujhaoon, is pe sooon, isi se nahaoon, Isi mein hagoon, isi ko lagaoon. https://t.co/N5jppGD2Tv — HolySpider (@GaubaMan) February 5, 2022

What do you think?