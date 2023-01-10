Home

Viral Video: Big Dog Wants To Be Alone But Chotu Doggie Keeps On Following Him

As human parents, it is very crucial to understand the behaviour of our pet children so that communication is easier, and they do not feel alone.

Viral Video: Dogs are friendly and affectionate creatures. They just don’t shy away from displaying their love for their human parents and other pet children in the house, whether they are fellow dogs, cats, goats, cows, or birds. But sometimes, our furry friends just want to be left alone because they too are very emotional beings and experience mood swings. At times like these it is best to give them their own free space. We might provide them the much-needed solitude but what if another pet baby wants to be with its sibling?

This is what the video going viral on social media depicts. It shows two doggies on a couch. The big one wants to rest alone but the small one just wants to be with the Big D and follows it wherever it goes. The video is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden with the caption: “Leave me alone.. 😂”.

This is so much like us humans when we want to be alone for some time, but our sister or brother won’t let us be.