Viral Video Today: A video of a giant rooster, that is believed to be the biggest chicken in the world, is going viral on social media. While the video is old, it recently resurfaced on Instagram reels on the page 'animals.hilarious'. It has received nearly 700k views and 38k likes.

The reel shows an enormous 3-feet-tall Brahma chicken strolling around his pen. The viewers were left shocked as before coming out the chicken, the giant rooster looks normal. But when it comes out, flaps its wings and stand tall in front the camera, viewers realize how shockingly big the chicken is. The monster-sized rooster lives on a farm in Kosovo and weighs 7.7 kg -over 2 kgs heavier than the average bird of his kind.

Brahma chickens are a large breed of chickens, which were developed in the United States from birds originally imported from the Far East – with the average weight of a Brahma cockerel reaching just 5.5kg.

Watch the viral video below:

Viewers were left stunned as they couldn’t believe what they just saw and claimed that the video is a hoax or it was a man dressed in a chicken suit. However, the video is not fake but unbelievable for sure. Many netizens said that it’s not a chicken, it’s a dinosaur or Demogorgon (the monster from Stranger Things). Here are some of the comments from the post:

Shocking, wasn’t it?