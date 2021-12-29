Begusarai: The colourful visuals and the band, baaja shenanigans you are about to see aren’t of any wedding baarat, but of a victory march. On Wednesday, a newly-elected Mukhiya in Bihar’s Begusarai arrived at the Block Headquarters for his oath-taking ceremony, accompanied by a sea of supporters and a procession with band baja. Notably, President Kumar, the newly elected head of Navkothi Gram Panchayat Raj, is quite popular in the area and his selection as the new Mukhiya was welcomes by locals in a grand way.Also Read - Virat Kohli Dancing at Centurion During 1st Test Wins Hearts; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

In the video that is going viral on social media, band people are seen playing Bollywood songs on their trumpets while dhol beats are also being played. Along with the band, many locals including children and elderly people are also seen in the procession.

Watch the videos here:

Here’s a video of Rashtrapati Kumar taking oath as Mukhiya:

.