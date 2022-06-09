Viral News: A shocking video of a phone snatching in Bihar’s Begusarai has surfaced on social media. The robbery took place on the Rajendra Setu rail bridge that connects Patna and Begusarai. The video is doing the rounds of Twitter where a user shared a slow-motion version of the video, which is helpful as the snatching takes place within half a second and you almost don’t even see the robber.Also Read - Viral Video: Footbridge in Mexico Collapses Just After Inauguration; Mayor, 20 Others Fall Into Ditch

The video shows two men sitting at the open gate of Inter City Express train travelling from Katihar to Patna. A man named Sameer Kumar could be seen recording a video of the Ganga River from his phone. As he's squatting on the edge of the train coach and busy recording the view, Sameer misses the robber hanging from the bridge.

The robber is seen swiftly snatching the mobile phone from Sameer's hand. For a few seconds, Sameer doesn't even realise what just occurred as it all happened so fast. He then stands and tells his friend who was also filming a video and caught the incident on camera that someone stole his phone.

You won't comprehend what happened if you see this video for the first time, therefore it's been done in slow motion so you can notice the regular occurrences on the moving train and be aware. #Begusarai incident in #Bihar.#India #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/fbO6txQadd — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) June 9, 2022

This is not a rare occurrence on Rajendra Setu bridge. Many robbers hang from the bridge with all the safety measures. They use a rope to tie themselves to the bridge and maintain a safe distance from the train by balancing their feet on the edge. Dozens of such incident take place on the same bridge every day. Robbers hanging from railings of the bridge snatch phones from passengers in the blink of an eye and they are not able to do anything from a moving train.