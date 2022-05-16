Nalanda: An 11-year-old boy on Saturday stole the limelight in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ancestral village of Kalyan Bigaha in Nalanda district by grabbing the visiting dignitary’s attention in the midst of a large crowd, and sought support for his education. The boy Sonu, studying in Class VI, approached and pleaded the CM to get admitted into a private school since the quality of education at his government-run school in the village was not up to the mark.Also Read - Viral Video: Ladakh Kids Sing Prateek Kuhad's 'Dil Beparvah' on Ukelele, Delight The Internet | Watch

Notably, Nitish Kumar was passing through a barricaded pathway, waving at people and accepting petitions from those who wanted to bring their grievances to his notice when the boy, hailing from a nearby village under the same Harnaut block as Kalyan Bigaha, called out to him with folded hands.

“Sir! Listen Na (Suniye Na) Pranaam…Please support me in my studies. My guardian does not want to assist me in my studies. The teachers do not know how to give quality education at my government school,” Sonu told the CM. The chief minister’s facial expression changed quickly from bemusement to grave concern and he ordered the officials accompanying him to listen to the grievances of the child.

Later, he narrated his story to the journalists with a poise remarkable for his tender age. “I study at a government school. The teaching standards are pathetic. My mathematics teacher has a problem with numbers and cannot manage basic English,” said Sonu. The boy said he aspired to become a high-rank officer, maybe even an IAS, but the poor standard of education and apathy of his family came in his way.

“My father sells dairy items for a living. But he could not care less about my education. Whatever he earns he squanders on liquor and toddy,” claimed the child, in what could be an embarrassment for the chief minister’s much-touted prohibition drive. The boy, who himself studied in class 6, claimed that he was already giving tuitions to those junior to him to support himself.

Social media users were, predictably moved and many others expressed hope that the boy, who won many hearts with his gumption and eloquence, would get the opportunity to realise his potential.

