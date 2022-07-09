Bride Groom Video: While Indian weddings are mostly full of fun, laughter and love, it can be dramatic like Hindi TV serials sometimes too. We’ve heard of several instances when either the bride or the groom calls off the wedding at the last moment. We’ve also seen the bride’s lover showing up at the wedding and declaring his love for her in front of everyone. This is one of those instances.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries To Take Away Bride From Stage, Then Groom Does This Romantic Thing. Watch

The video going viral on social media is from Bihar's Nalanda when a bride's lover disrupted her wedding right when the jaimala ceremony was about to begin. With the bride, groom and their families on stage, a man in a yellow shirt suddenly showed up and put a jaimala around the bride's neck. Within a few seconds, he also put sindoor in her maang.

The video left everyone speechless for a short while but then a woman standing on stage slapped the man. Meanwhile, the bride was looking down and not saying anything. Her lover was then reportedly beaten up by the bride's relatives and ended up being badly injured.

Watch the viral video below:

Looks like something out of a Bollywood movie, right?!