Patna: Needless to say, public displays of affection are a big NO in a conservative country like India. One such couple in Bihar who were seen getting intimate in public landed in trouble after locals objected to their 'indecent behaviour'. A video of the incident which has gone viral shows the couple from Bihar's Gaya district engaging in 'inappropriate behaviour' while riding on a Royal Enfield bike. In the video, the woman is seen sitting on the fuel tank of the bike facing the man who was riding the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a few locals riding behind them noticed their activities and started recording them on camera. When the girl realised that they were being filmed, she questioned them and a brawl ensued. The locals stopped their bike and reprimanded the couple for engaging in such behaviour.

Watch the video here:

Soon after, a lot of locals arrived there, with all of them questioning the couple and rebuking them. With abuses being hurled at them, the scared couple apologised and pleaded before them saying they will not return to their village ever.

The video has received mixed reactions, with a few people saying that the couple shouldn’t have pulled off such a stunt because it violates traffic rules. Some others accused the villagers of needlessly moral policing them, saying that they would not have bothered if some girl was being molested.

One user said, ”Instead of moral policing, they could’ve just called the cops and reported them for dangerous driving.” Another said, ”Yahi agar kisi ldki ko koi chhed raha hota to side se nikal jaate sb.”

A third supported the couple and wrote, ‘Kisi ko chain se pyaar mohabbat v nhi krne dete or jb koi galat kaam kre to koi rokne nhi ata waah ri media or waah ri public.”

What do you think of the incident?