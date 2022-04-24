Viral News: You might have listened to the song ‘Tamanche pe Disco’ from the Saif-Sonakshi film Bullet Raja. Tamanche means gun, and disco, well it means disco. Saif Ali Khan is a gangster in the film and can be seen dancing with Sonakshi Sinha in the song while holding a gun in his hand. You expect these things from gangsters, and movie characters but not school boys.Also Read - Sapna Chaudhary Dances in Blue Saree on Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. Watch Viral Video

A shocking video has surfaced from a government school in Takiya Yakub village of Bihar's Gopalganj. A birthday party was organised inside the secondary school. It is not known who the birthday party was thrown for. A disco-like scene was set up and dancers were also called in.

But the most shocking thing about the private party in a school was not the dancers. Guns and cigarettes also made an appearance at the party. A video uploaded on Instagram by Dainik Bhaskar showed several youths grooving to Bollywood and Haryanvi songs with some dancers. It is not clear whether the youths were minors or not.

The video showed a young man brandishing a gun toward the camera while dancing to the DJ music and smoking a cigarette. Another young man is also seen dancing beside him with a gun in his hand. The men then point the guns at a dancer, who takes both the guns from them and shakes her hips to the disco beats.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dainik Bhaskar (@dainikbhaskar_)

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and promised action against the youths seen in the video, who are yet to be identified.