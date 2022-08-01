Jehanabad: A shocking video has gone viral on social media wherein students of a government school in Bihar were seen performing menial jobs. In flagrant violation of anti-child labour law, children can be seen chopping wood, cutting stones and digging the ground, in the video footage. The incident has been reported from a government school in Jehanabad, Bihar, where children were made to do labour work like digging, picking bricks and cutting woods.Also Read - Bihar University Blunder: Student Gets 151 Out Of 100 In Political Science Exam

After the video surfaced on social media, District Magistrate, Jehanabad, Richie Pandey, admitted that he was in the know of the matter and disciplinary action has been ordered against authorities of the school concerned.

“We took note of the video and on Friday visited the school, situated in Islampur panchayat under Kako block of the district. The state of affairs left much to be desired,” said the DM. He also added that upkeep at the school was abysmal and the attendance very low.

“Blackboards were broken. Mid-day meals being prepared were also not up to the mark,” said Pandey, adding that technical experts have also been asked to examine the video for further action. “Prima facie, authorities at the school warrant disciplinary action. Orders have been issued for the same,” the DM stated.

