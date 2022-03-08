Viral Video: It is a general practice in most Indian families to start saving for a girl’s marriage from the day she is born. Despite several laws banning the evil practice, custom of dowry is still thriving in India, and continues to plague hapless girls and their families. One such shameful incident has been captured on camera, that shows an adamant groom in Bihar refusing to tie the knot after alleging that the bride’s family failed to meet his demands.Also Read - Anuj Lifts Anupama in Arms, MaAn Fans go 'Thu Thu Thu' - Watch Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's Viral Dance Video From ITA Awards 2022

In the video, the groom is heard saying that he will take back the ‘baarat’, if the bride’s family doesn’t fulfill his demands, as promised. He says that he does a government job, so his demand should be fulfilled. “Abhi tak humko cash nahi mila hai. Samaan sab gachha huya tha woh nahi mila hai. Ek chain gachha huya tha woh bhi nahi mila hai (I have not received the cash till now. I have not got all the things that were promised. Even the chain hasn’t come),” the groom says in the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Ukraine President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit His Country Post War | WATCH

When he is asked if he is not ashamed of taking dowry, the groom defends himself saying that everyone takes it, but they are not caught. According to Indian Express, the incident in the undated video took place in the Chappalpur village in Bihar. Also Read - Bihar Shocker: Panchayat in Saharsa Directs Rape Accused to Pay Rs 70,000 to Victim 'as Compensation'

Watch the video here:

दहेज

इस कालू के कान के नीचे 10 तमाचा मारो pic.twitter.com/DPF2fm02Xl — हम लोग We The People (@humlogindia) March 6, 2022

The video has gone viral, and netizens slammed the groom for taking dowry. One user wrote, ”The girl should probably get up and strangle the guy with the same gold chain he is demanding…in most urban cases dowry is passed on as ‘gifts for our daughter’ or under some stupid dated ritual..unacceptable and puts enormous social pressure on the girl’s family..”

We joke a lot about it a lot but trust me dowry breakes families puts father's under burden of loans takes lives and sows a seed of hatred towards you in your in-laws heart.

Earn enough brothers. Make her happy not her family sad. equivalent exchange remember — ramesh (@indigooooon) March 6, 2022

It's life long appeasement of the SON IN LAW, his parents, his relatives, girl will become compliant in it after the marriage, her brother and parents will be expected to do it after that, rest of his life. ask me about it. — PreetEspur (@EspurPreet) March 6, 2022

The girl should probably get up and strangle the guy with the same gold chain he is demanding…in most urban cases dowry is passed on as 'gifts for our daughter' or under some stupid dated ritual..unacceptable and puts enormous social pressure on the girl's family.. https://t.co/GLS6qMsJ6C — CashIsKing (@ChachaChoudhary) March 8, 2022

There are 2 deep-rooted problems here –

1) Bride & her parents' who had the mentality of having a groom with a government job

2) Groom & his parents' who believe that government job entitle them to dowry Difficult to say who's more wrong#government_jobs #daughter #Equality https://t.co/YV2LPqoj2J — Utkarsh 🇮🇳 (@north_Antartica) March 7, 2022

Marriages are nothing but A DEAL.

How i wish this girl could herself give him 10 slaps & say "F**K OFF from here. I won't marry a loser"😑

Such guys can NEVER get satisfied with the amount of the dowry they receive whole life. For them, his wife is like a Blank check. https://t.co/hjq59rwtm5 — tUlIp🌷 (@x_MinPSWook_x) March 7, 2022

@NCWIndia @NitishKumar @bihar_police demand for dowry is a crime and this guy in the video who is in Govt service is openly accepting he is demanding dowry and if he wont get he will cancel the marriage.

Will action b taken against him? https://t.co/yValeogmiy — amit malik (@amitcgh) March 7, 2022

This nuisance will stop when parents of a daughter wd stop ‘buying’ grooms! When will parents realise that their daughter is enough. Change has to happen from both sides. https://t.co/dh3iuJUckB — HealTheWorld (@cheeniarora) March 7, 2022

20 women die every day as a result of harassment over a dowry, either murdered or compelled to commit suicide.