Saran (Bihar): In a bizarre incident, the festival of Raksha Bandhan turned tragic in Bihar’s Saran when a man tried to tie rakhi to a pair of snakes. According to an ABP Live report, the 25-year-old youth named Manmohan, who is a snake-charmer, was getting his sisters to tie rakhi to a pair of snakes. However, he was bit by the snake and his life couldn’t be saved. People rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.Also Read - Naag Naagin Dance? Video of Two Snakes Twirling Around Each Other on a Roof Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of the incident which has surfaced shows Manmohan holding two snakes by their tails. A lot of people from the village were present on the spot to see the unique rakhi-ceremony and many recorded the incident on their mobile phones. When Manmohan was trying to put ‘tika’ on one of the snakes, the other serpent crawled slowly towards him and bit his foot. He felt a sharp sting and stands up abruptly to inspect his foot, but seemed fine for a few minutes. However, later, he was hospitalised after the snake bite and died during treatment .

Watch the video here:

According to reports, Manmohan used to catch snakes and has been treating their wounds for more than a decade. Apart from this, he also used to treat hundreds of people from nearby villages who were suffering from snakebites. Shocked at the incident, people are refusing to believe that he died from a snake bite. Locals used to consider him as an environmental lover who used to catch snakes and release them in the forest. The tragic news has saddened people and has left the village in gloom.