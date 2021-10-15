Patna: In a surprising video, now went viral on social media, two men are seen fighting over a school principal’s post in East Champaran district of Bihar. The incident reportedly took place at a state education department office in Motihari town of the district on Wednesday. The situation turned violent when the duo went to the education department’s office to submit the documents asked by the school administration. A video of the incident surfaced online and has since been doing rounds on the social media platforms, garnering users’ views and comments.Also Read - Viral Video: Friendly Seal Hugs a Scuba Diver in North Sea, Adorable Video Melts Hearts | Watch

According to reports, the two men — Shivshankar Giri and the husband of rival teacher Rinki Kumari — got into an argument over who is more senior and qualified to take the chair as school principal and started abusing each other verbally and physically. What started off as a mere altercation soon erupted into a full-fledged wrestling session with Rinki's husband holding Shivshankar down into what is known as the "guillotine choke" or a headlock.

Watch the viral video here:

In the dispute over who will sit on the principal's chair, two teachers are fighting in Adapur of #Champaran district in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/JkJd3avhdQ — Anirban Bhattacharya (@aanirbanbh) October 14, 2021

Both Shivshankar Giri and Rinki Kumari had been reportedly eyeing the principal’s post at a primary school in Adarpur for the past three months. Three to four persons are also seen in the video, kinda amused and trying to disband the two men, fighting like children.