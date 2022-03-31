Patna: MLAs of Communist Party of India Marxist–Leninist (CPI-ML) created a massive ruckus in the Bihar state assembly in Patna today.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dares to Pour Bucket Of Water on King Cobra. Watch What Happens Next

After several MLAs were disrupting the house over the law and order situation in the state, the assembly security staff was ordered to take the leaders out. A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House by marshals. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Donald Trump's Face Shaved Into Side Of His Head, Gets Trolled | Watch

At least six marshals could be seen carrying an MLA with his feet, arms and whole body being lifted by them. He was then put down outside the Assembly. The marshals then went back in again and carried out another MLA.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Patna: Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI(ML) MLAs out of the House after they created a ruckus in the House over the law and order situation in the state. A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House. pic.twitter.com/wffbggTUIA — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

The video tweeted by news agency ANI has received over 25,000 views in a few hours. Netizens found the way the marshals carried out the MLAs hilarious. A few users joked that it reminded them of their parents dragging them to school. Other Twitter users flooded the comments with laughing emojis and jokes. Here are some of the comments: