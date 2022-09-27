Nalanda: It’s the festive season in India and brands are going all out to attract customers through lucrative offers and discounts. With the sale season on, customers are also flocking to shopping websites to get their hands on a good deal. However, some end up getting duped too. After the story of how a Delhi man received detergent bars instead of a laptop, a similar instance has surfaced from Bihar. Recently, a man in Nalanda allegedly got one kg potato instead of a Drone camera that he ordered from Meesho.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Man Balances Himself on a Power Pole, Dangerous Stunt Shocks The Internet | Watch

In the video, the customer asks the Meesho delivery executive to unbox the parcel while he records it. When the delivery boy opens the parcel, he finds potatoes in it instead of the drone camera. Meanwhile, the delivery executive, claims he had no role in it.

MAN RECEIVES POTATOES INSTEAD OF DRONE: WACH VIDEO

The man, identified as Chaitanya Kumar, said he ordered a DJI drone camera at a discounted price from Meesho. He said the market value of the drone camera that he ordered was Rs 84,999 but he was getting it for Rs 10,212 on Meesho.