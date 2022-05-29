Viral News: A video surfaced online showing a little girl born with an extra pair of arms and legs. The girl, who is just 2.5 years old, has four arms and four legs since birth. She belongs to a poverty-stricken family from Bihar’s Nevada district. As her parents couldn’t afford the treatment for her, they reached out to Nevada’s SDO for help.Also Read - Bihar Girl With One Leg Who Hopped For Over 1 Km Daily To Reach School Gets Artificial Limb

A video of the girl shared by a news channel on Twitter went viral and grabbed the attention of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The video received over 15,000 views and 560 retweets. Also Read - Bihar Girl Walks To School For 1 Km On 1 Leg, Sonu Sood Plays Saviour Again. Watch Viral Video

Sonu Sood helped the girl’s medical treatment get started. She will require the extra two arms and legs attached to her stomach to be surgically removed. The actor quote tweeted the video with a picture of the girl getting checked by a doctor. “Do not take tension, treatment has begun. Just pray,” Sonu Sood reassured in his tweet.

Watch the viral video below:

A few days ago, after a video of a 10-year-old girl from Bihar’s Jamui who used to hop to school every day for 1 kilometer on a single leg went viral. Her leg had to be amputated after an accident two years ago. Teachers from the local school helped Seema get enrolled and got her books.

The video came to the notice of Sonu Sood who assured her help. The government helped the girl get a prosthetic leg and she is now able to walk to school on two legs. After Sonu Sood’s promise for help, Seema was also given a tricycle by the Jamui DM.