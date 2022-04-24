Viral Video Today: Footage of a shocking incident has gone viral on social media where a woman can be seen falling into an open manhole while talking on her phone. The incident took place on Friday at Malia Mahadev Jalla Road, under Ward-56 in Patna, Bihar.Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Soldier's Mobile Phone Saves Him From Bullet | WATCH

The video shows the woman walking on the crowded road while talking on her phone as vehicles move along people on the same road. As she’s walking right behind an e-rickshaw, she doesn’t see the manhole as the vehicle drove over it and because she was distracted on her phone. She looks behind at something and misses the open manhole in front of her. Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Clip of Two Boys Pedaling Bicycle Together. Watch

She is then seen stepping forward and dropping right to the bottom of the manhole. People walking nearby immediately rushed to rescue her and a crowd gathered around her. Some people extended their hand to her and managed to pull her back up. The men who saved the woman then covered the manhole with a big piece of tile so other people won’t fall into it. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Gives Birth to Rare Twins at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Teaches Them How To Walk. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Watch: A woman falls into an open manhole in Patna on Friday. This comes a day after a toddler died after falling into a borewell in the capital. pic.twitter.com/PHvCYYMWKF — TOI Patna (@TOIPatna) April 22, 2022

According to reports, the manhole was open due to some sewage work but it was not closed after that. Even after various complaints by the residents, no action was taken by the local municipality.

A Mirror Now reporter covering the incident on scene claimed that this situation is prevalent in many streets of Patna. Open manholes have become a commonplace in the city. The situation gets worse at night time as it is harder to see the manhole and there are no barricades to alert people to it. Passerby can easily fall in.