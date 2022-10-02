Viral Video Today: The practice of celebratory firing is still pretty common in north Indian states like UP and Bihar. Though such firings are illegal and have often led to accidental deaths, the semi-feudal tradition still continues to be practiced. Now, a shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows a dancer brandishing a gun while dancing at a party in Bihar’s Siwan.Also Read - Viral Video: 7 Girls Jump And Dance Around On Road, Suddenly Fall Into Sinkhole. Watch

In the video shared on Twitter by a journalist, a woman dressed in a magenta lehenga can be seen holding a gun while dancing on the safe. It's not clear whether the dancer was given the pistol by someone at the party or it was her own gun that she carries for her safety.

A few young men approach her on the stage to dance with her but she shows them the pistol and asks them to move aside. She then continues to dance for all the guests while grooving with a man on stage. For the whole performance, she has the pistol in her hand and can be seen waving it around.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN DANCING WITH A GUN IN HAND AT PARTY IN BIHAR:

As of the last update, no action has been taken against the people in the viral video.