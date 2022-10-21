Chapra: While some students resort to cheating to pass the exams, others write gibberish in order to fool the teachers. Lately, it has become quite a bizarre trend in Bihar wherein students appearing for examinations write Bhojpuri songs, letters and even bribe the teachers. One such video has surfaced from Chapra in which a teacher can be seen calling a student and scolding him after he wrote Bhojpuri Song in his Chemistry practical exam. The angry teacher recorded the answer sheet and called the student to rebuke him for doing so.Also Read - Viral Video: Not Colours or Flowers, Delhi Woman Makes Exquisite Rangoli With Threads & Iron Nails | Watch
In the video, the teacher can be heard asking the student to bring his father to the college the next day. The student says that his father is not at home. The teacher is adamant and asks him for his father's phone number. Further, the teacher rebukes him saying, "Sharam aaya likhne me?"
STUDENT WRITES BHOJPURI SONG IN CHEMISTRY EXAM: WATCH VIDEO
STUDENT WRITES BHOJPURI SONG IN CHEMISTRY EXAM: WATCH VIDEO
Social media user were left amused after watching the hilarious clip, while others expressed concern at the state of education in Bihar. One user wrote, “Bihar aise logo ke karan badnaami ka bojh jhel raha hai. Log biswas hi ni karte Bihar ka education certificate per.” Another commented, “Ye sab to common hai bihar me.” There were also some who thought that the video is scripted.
