Chapra: While some students resort to cheating to pass the exams, others write gibberish in order to fool the teachers. Lately, it has become quite a bizarre trend in Bihar wherein students appearing for examinations write Bhojpuri songs, letters and even bribe the teachers. One such video has surfaced from Chapra in which a teacher can be seen calling a student and scolding him after he wrote Bhojpuri Song in his Chemistry practical exam. The angry teacher recorded the answer sheet and called the student to rebuke him for doing so.

In the video, the teacher can be heard asking the student to bring his father to the college the next day. The student says that his father is not at home. The teacher is adamant and asks him for his father's phone number. Further, the teacher rebukes him saying, "Sharam aaya likhne me?"

STUDENT WRITES BHOJPURI SONG IN CHEMISTRY EXAM: WATCH VIDEO

परीक्षा में लिख आया भोजपुरी गाना, टीचर ने किया फोन और लगाई क्लास | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/E4nEQ4w6bm — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) October 20, 2022

Social media user were left amused after watching the hilarious clip, while others expressed concern at the state of education in Bihar. One user wrote, “Bihar aise logo ke karan badnaami ka bojh jhel raha hai. Log biswas hi ni karte Bihar ka education certificate per.” Another commented, “Ye sab to common hai bihar me.” There were also some who thought that the video is scripted.

This is a gem. Bihar rocks 😆 https://t.co/apoN9TlxFH — Muesli (@_slowclaps) October 21, 2022

यह किसी नेता / मंत्री से ही सीखा होगा ! प्रश्न कुछ, जवाब कुछ ! जब ज्ञान ही नहीं तो ऐसा ही करना पड़ता है ! https://t.co/jxaWQd3kYy — Kamal Kumar Gaur (@KamalKumargaur) October 20, 2022

Baat 100% sahi hai bihar me patna University ko chod ke kisi University me pdhai nhi hota 1 ,2 college me hi pdhai hoti hai sabhi University me ,kuch galti student ki v hai college nhi chalta hai to protest nhi karte . — Gk (@gkpsir) October 20, 2022

50 % se jada bachhe yahi sab karke pass ho rahien hain , phir chillayenge hamien sarkar naukri nahi de rahi . — Himanshu Srivastava (@Himansh70462258) October 20, 2022

Call aaya toh Video shoot karne ke liye pehle se ready tha?? Sab reel ko real bna ke bechte hai and patrakar sahab v share karte rehte hai. — Rk (@RamanGaonWala) October 20, 2022

