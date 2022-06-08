Bettiah: A shocking video has gone viral, showing a teacher sleeping on a chair while a student fanned her at a government school in Bihar. The video shows the teacher sitting comfortably on her chair and dozing off, while a schoolgirl stands next to her fanning her. Meanwhile, other students are seen sitting on the floor of the classroom.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable 3-Year-Old Falls Asleep In Middle Of Dance Recital

According to Navbharat Times, this astonishing scene played out on Saturday at Katarwa Government Primary School in the Bagahi Puraina village of West Champaran district, Bihar. When the teacher identified as Babita Kumari, was questioned about the clip, she claimed that she wasn’t feeling well.

Watch the video here:

Social media was left stunned to see the video and slammed the teacher for napping during work hours. ‘Looks like the state of education in Bihar will never improve,” wrote one user while another commented, ”“Itni mehnat lagti hai padhane me (Is just teaching the students so difficult?).” ”Bihar k CM aur bali politicians baatein to bht krte hain….. Education system me sudhar kab layenge??,” another said. Many users also tagged the authorities, urging strict action against her. A third wrote, “That’s why the literacy rate in Bihar is lowest.”

According to a survey, Bihar has a literacy rate of 61.8% – the lowest in the country.