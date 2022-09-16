Viral Video: A video has gone viral on the social media showing a man from Bihar’s Begusarai risking with his life while trying to steal a mobile phone from the window of a moving train. The thief, who tried to snatch the mobile phone from a train passenger through the window, was caught by his hand, resulting him dangling outside the fast moving train’s window for about 15 km. The passengers of the train took this thief from Sahebpur Kamal station of Begusarai to Khagaria while he was hanging through the window.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enters With Her Girl Gang By Dancing To Kithe Reh Gaya For Groom. Watch

#ViralVideo | #Bihar Thief caught in action as he tries to snatch mobile phone from train passenger in #Begusarai station. Dangles from window as passengers grab his arms. pic.twitter.com/uVwXuBpOoQ — India.com (@indiacom) September 16, 2022

The thief has been identified as Pankaj Kumar. According to reports, the train was nearing the end of its journey from Begusarai to Khagaria, when the man tried to snatch the mobile phone near Sahebpur Kamal station.

Reportedly, the accused Pankaj was handed over to Khagaria Railway Police. The police have also registered a case on victim’s plea.