Many fame-hungry people have got into serious accidents and even lost their lives in the recent past while attempting dangerous stunts on video in an effort to go viral TikTok and other social media platforms. One such man attempted a dangerous bike stunt that went horribly wrong.Also Read - Viral Video: Bike Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Man Breaks Neighbour's Wall | Watch

The video was recorded by a person travelling in a car behind a motorbike. The video shows a man riding a motorbike in full biker attire and with a GoPro camera on his helmet. While it was a two-way road, there was no divider between the two sides. While the biker’s side was comparatively empty, there were many people who could have been harmed due to the man’s stunt. And from the looks of it, it looks like some people did get hurt. Also Read - Dangerous Bike Stunt: Stuntman Alex Harvill Crashes To His Death While Attempting World Record Jump | Watch

The man was seen attempting a wheelie- when a motorbike is being driven only on its rear tyre and the front tyre in up in the air. This isn’t the first time that such a stunt has gone wrong. The man then loses control of the motorbike as he lands back on both his tyres and crashes into a tanker’s tyre on the other side. The motorbike collides with the tanker and it loses control on impact, which is where the video ends. Also Read - Bike Stunt Video Viral: Man Attempts Dangerous Bike Stunt, But It Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma with the following caption: Be Safe. Aise Mat Karna. Hero ki Heropanti nikal gayi.” The video has received more than 2,600 views so far.

Watch the viral video below: