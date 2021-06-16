Viral Video: With practice and dedication, one can accomplish anything, even the hardest of tricks. One such video of a woman performing stunts on a bike has stunned the internet, with people calling her ‘superwoman’ and ‘wonder woman’. On Tuesday, Twitter user named Doctor Ajayita shared a video showcasing the amazing talents of a woman. In the video, the woman is seen riding a bike on water. Well, that’s not it! She is also holding a tub full of utensils on her head, and holding a bucket in one hand and a bag in the other. Also Read - Viral Video: Man & Bird Eat Food From The Same Plate, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | Watch

”She has got multiple talents…,” the video is captioned. Watch the incredible video here:

She has got multiple talents… pic.twitter.com/AmabKz9gTQ — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) June 15, 2021

The 41 seconds-video has gone viral and has been viewed by by more than 8.5 thousand people. People are impressed with her balancing act and her amazing talent has captivated many. Some users also commented that women can do anything, with others calling it a wonderful example of women empowerment.

One user wrote, ”She beats the Wonder Women @GalGadot, to claim her title of Wonder Women,” while another commented, ”Vo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai”.

Here are some more reactions:

She beats the Wonder Women @GalGadot , to claim her title of Wonder Women . pic.twitter.com/En7Q6YjP7T — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) June 15, 2021

Incredible. I haven't seen even one man do this, yet. ❤️ — I Am Who I Am (@CosmicCaptainAO) June 15, 2021

Vo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti h — Harsh Goel (RaJa) (@goelharsh83) June 15, 2021

Excellent balancing act-must be a part of some acrobatic team. — Manmeet (@Manmeet79410931) June 15, 2021

OMG this such a pure talent 😻🙏 — SHIV MANGAL GUPTA (@Shivmangal496) June 15, 2021

What do you think?