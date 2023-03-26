Biker Crashes Into Pick-Up Truck At High Speed, Miraculously Saved By Truck Itself: Watch

Home

Due to the impact, the biker is dismounted and rolls over on the pick-up truck.

Why can’t we follow the rules and laws and use our own discretion depending on the situation?

Viral Video: Things happen for a reason and at their own time and pace and perhaps this is the most popular and to an extent, logical explanation for a myriad of events that have left many people around the world wondering whether to believe in destiny and miracles or dismiss them as pure coincidences. This is what the video we are sharing with you tries to explain.

The video shows a bike crashing into a pickup truck at a high speed. Due to the impact, the biker is dismounted and rolls over on the pick-up truck.

The video is shared on Twitter by Watch People Survive @wpeoplesurvive.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It seems that the biker was at fault for going at such a high speed while other vehicles are moving at a very slow pace.

We have shared several videos with you that show how unpredictable life can be, especially when you are out on the road. But then, isn’t the responsibility of maintaining sanity and order on the road on us? Why can’t we follow the rules and laws and use our own discretion depending on the situation? Life is precious and we just don’t have any right to put our lives or the lives of others in danger.

You must be fully alert because you never know what might just appear and knock you off. The way he is saved is amazing, and luck may never favour every time.

