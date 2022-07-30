Viral Video Today: You might have heard many scary stories by Indian elders and travellers of they encountered a ‘chudail’ (female ghost) in a white saree in the middle of the road while they were driving at night. Many of these ‘chudails’ are described in Indian horror movies and ghost stories as scary dead women with twisted feet and long black hair in front of their faces.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Fights Off Thief With Safai Ka Kapda, Netizens Say LOL What. Watch

The video was shared by a meme page on Instagram and has gone viral with thousands of views. The video shows three men riding on a bike on a dark and deserted road. They take out a phone and start filming when they come across what looks like a ghost on the side of the road. As the driver ahead slowly and go past the woman, they confirm that it’s a ‘chudail’ and try to flee from there quickly. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Beats Up Donkey, Gets Instant Karma. Netizens Say He Deserves It. Watch

However, the three men then come across the same chudail in front of them in the middle of the road. The driver is frozen with fear as his friends get off the bike and pull it in the opposite direction. The prank was implemented so well that it was totally believable for the travellers and managed to scare them badly. Netizens found the ‘chudail’ prank hilarious and flooded the commented with laughing emojis. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Coast Guard Hoist Tricolour At The Bottom Of Sea. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAKHT LOGG 🔥 (@sakhtlogg)

Did you the prank was good?