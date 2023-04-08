Home

Viral

Biker Falls On Road With Speeding Truck Just Behind Him, Watch How He Saves Himself

Biker Falls On Road With Speeding Truck Just Behind Him, Watch How He Saves Himself

Circumstances are not just out of our control but extremely unpredictable as well.

Road safety is paramount.

Viral Video: We have talked about roads and traffic and how uncertain circumstances can be that they are not just out of our control but extremely unpredictable as well.

This is what the video that we are sharing with you shows. It’s a rainy day and the roads are wet and slippery. A biker who is going at a high speed loses balance and skids and falls on the road. Behind him is a speeding truck. The biker sees it and runs off to the side as fast as he could to save his life. The truck driver applies the brake but is late by a second or two. If the biker was still there then it would have been a catastrophe.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by How Did You Get Out Alive ? @whatcouIdGwrong.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/d4GdX7s9G5 — How Did You Get Out Alive ? (@whatcouIdGwrong) April 6, 2023

As visible it is a rainy day and the road is wet and slippery so it makes sense to ride and drive the vehicles at a slow speed. This not only gives you more reaction time to apply brakes or swerve to a side but also helps in contributing to road safety.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.