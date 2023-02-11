Home

Viral

Viral Video: Biker Modifies Bike To Do Multiple 360 Degrees Flips Without A Scratch | Watch

Viral Video: Biker Modifies Bike To Do Multiple 360 Degrees Flips Without A Scratch | Watch

Urge all adventure sports lovers to play it safe because life is precious and you have huge responsibilities toward society and of course, towards yourself.

Viral Video: Biker Modifies Bike To Do Multiple 360 Degrees Flips Without A Scratch | Watch

Viral Video: There are people around us who are always looking for thrill and adventure. They could be into extreme sports or adventure sports like Bungee Jumping, Dirt Biking, Scuba Diving, Hang Gliding, or Motorsports. Talking about motorsports, it is bike riding that takes the cake. Bike riding involves heavy and high-powered engines, the sonorous and different sounds that revving produces, maneuvering the vehicle across steep cuts and turns, and performing wheelies and stoppies. One of the most popular stunts is the flip. It is performed by flipping the bike a full 360 degrees while the rider is still seated on the seat. Naturally, it is a very dangerous feat and could result in big disasters. But there are innovators who somehow get a solution to these problems.

This viral video shows a man on a modified bike. An arc-shaped column is attached to the bike from the front wheel to the rear one in such a way that it completely covers the rider and he goes ahead flipping the bike several times.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is one smart invention. Still, we will, as always, urge all adventure sports lovers to play it safe because life is precious and you have huge responsibilities toward society and of course, towards yourself.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.