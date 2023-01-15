Home

Viral Video: Biker Rides Down Escalator And Escapes Just Like A Hollywood Stunt | Watch

Those into bike riding please follow the traffic rules and put on the safety gear before going for a joyride.

Viral Video: Bikes make for a unique ride, especially for adventure lovers and those who like to travel long distances by road. In the past 3-4 decades, bikes have witnessed an evolution. They have become more powerful, attractive, desirable, and coveted. The sound of the engine revving and the screech of the tires draw the attention of people. Movies across the world have used this splendid two-wheeler in many action sequences and the professionals have performed some of the most amazing stunts.

The viral video we have revolves around this mean machine. It seems like straight out of a movie as a biker is riding down an indoor escalator and one man is running behind him. The scene cuts to outdoors and the biker zooms out of the building, followed by two men this time. It seems like the bike is stolen and it is the owner who is running after the probable lifter.

We cannot establish the exact scenario without knowing the facts and neither we are passing any judgment. It is just to share the odd things people do that are captured by the camera.