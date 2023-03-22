Home

Biker Tries To Zip Through Between Two Trailers, Almost Gets Crushed: Watch

A biker smashes his vehicle into the trailer and he is violently thrown off the bike.

You must be fully alert because you never know what might just appear and knock you off.

Viral Video: Things happen for a reason and at their own time and pace and perhaps this is the most popular and to an extent, logical explanation for a myriad of events that have left many people around the world wondering whether to believe in destiny and miracles or dismiss them as pure coincidences. This is what the video we are sharing with you tries to explain.

The video shows a busy road, maybe a highway with three big trailers running parallel to each other, two are on the right side and one is on the left side. A biker appears from behind and smashes his vehicle into the trailer in the front on the right side and he is violently thrown off the bike. He is on the road hit by the rear tire of the first truck and then by the front tire of the second truck.

The video is shared on Twitter by Shocking Video @ShockingVideo_ with the caption, “Terrifying & lucky at the same time! 😱”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Terrifying & lucky at the same time! 😱pic.twitter.com/wyJyJALY22 — Shocking Video (@ShockingVideo_) March 20, 2023

We have shared several videos with you that show how unpredictable life can be, especially when you are out on the road. But then, isn’t the responsibility of maintaining sanity and order on the road on us? Why can’t we follow the rules and laws and use our own discretion depending on the situation? Life is precious and we just don’t have any right to put our lives or the lives of others in danger.

