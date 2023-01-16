Home

Viral

Viral Video: Biker’s Wheelie On Empty Street Ends In Disaster, And A Lesson In Safety Too | Watch

Viral Video: Biker’s Wheelie On Empty Street Ends In Disaster, And A Lesson In Safety Too | Watch

It is again advised to be very careful on the road and not perform any stunts that may endanger your life and the lives of others.

Viral Video: Biker’s Wheelie On Empty Street Ends In Disaster, And A Lesson In Safety Too | Watch

Viral Video: Bikes are a wonderful mode of transport. They make for a unique ride as they can clear off the traffic more easily than four-wheelers. Adventure lovers dote on this piece of steel and there are many who love to travel long distances by road. In the past 40-odd years, bikes have undergone many changes as they have been made more powerful, good-looking, desirable, and chic. The sound of the revving engine and the screeching of the tires gives a high. Some of the most amazing stunts have been performed in movies using this splendid two-wheeler.

While it is cool to ride a bike it is equally important to ride it with care. Performing stunts on roads or at other places without any professional training and supervision could lead to undesirable consequences. This video which is showing a biker doing a wheelie is doing rounds on social media. It is shared on Twitter by @Elchiki_hn with the caption: “Cuando quieres impresionar” which roughly translates to “when you want to impress.”

It shows a narrow lane and two women walking on the right side. Suddenly, a bike doing a wheelie at a high speed appears from behind and collides with a car right in front of the women. The rider is toppled and falls off the bike.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Cuando quieres impresionar pic.twitter.com/3e9vJLp94m — El Chiki (@Elchiki_hn) January 15, 2023

One sincerely hopes that the rider did not suffer any major injuries.