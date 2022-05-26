Viral Video: The wedding season is still going on and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the most important day of brides and grooms. Gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day. These days, brides are bringing the much-needed change in society by breaking age-old norms and stereotypes. One such video has gone viral showing a bride having fun and driving a scooter on roads of Delhi, apparently before her wedding.Also Read - Viral Video: Japanese Man Spends Rs 12 Lakh to Transform Into Dog, Netizens Are Weirded Out. Watch

In the video, the bride dressed in a beautiful maroon lehenga and jewelry is seen driving a blue scooter on the road, and grooving to Zor Ka Jhatka song. The bride’s carefree and fun attitude is being loved by social media users. An Instagram page called D painted lady by 3 sisters shared the video and wrote, ”Samjhe” and the text on the video reads, ”Bhagti bride.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D painted lady by 3 sisters (@mua_tanu_arora)

The video has gone viral, and netizens loved the bindaas attitude of the bride. Shared 3 days back, the video has gained 520,241 likes and several comments. However, some others expressed concern over her safety and said that she should have used a helmet, at least. One user wrote, ”Lehnge se Road ki sfaayi ho rahi hai,” while another commented, ”Such a cute bride.” A third joked, ”Aisa na ho scooty ke number pe challan aa jaye helmet ka,” while another expressed concern and joked, ”Ghagra tire me fas sakta tha yr.”