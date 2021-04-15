Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media capturing the exact moment a bird flew away with a woman’s mobile phone, while she was left shocked. The video shows two women seemingly on a terrace, eating lunch when a bird out of nowhere swoops in and flies away with her smartphone. As the bird flies away, the woman lets out a scream and runs after it in order to get her phone back. She is seen climbing down the stairs, in an attempt to catch hold of the bird, while her friend captures the bizarre moment. Also Read - Viral Video: Birthday Boy Tied With Ropes, Friends Throw Colours & Cow Dung on Him | Watch

It’s not known when and where the clip is from, but the video has gone viral, shocking citizens. We don’t know if the woman managed to retrieve her phone or not, but we really hope so! Also Read - Woman Beats Boss With Mop After He Sent Her Lewd Texts, Hailed As a Hero For Standing Up to Him | Watch

Watch the viral video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Between 2 Girls on Road As They Thrash & Pull Each Other's Hair | Watch