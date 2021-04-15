Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media capturing the exact moment a bird flew away with a woman’s mobile phone, while she was left shocked. The video shows two women seemingly on a terrace, eating lunch when a bird out of nowhere swoops in and flies away with her smartphone. As the bird flies away, the woman lets out a scream and runs after it in order to get her phone back. She is seen climbing down the stairs, in an attempt to catch hold of the bird, while her friend captures the bizarre moment. Also Read - Viral Video: Birthday Boy Tied With Ropes, Friends Throw Colours & Cow Dung on Him | Watch
It's not known when and where the clip is from, but the video has gone viral, shocking citizens. We don't know if the woman managed to retrieve her phone or not, but we really hope so!
Watch the viral video here:
Recently, a similar incident had gone viral on social media when a monkey ran away with a person’s mobile phone.
The hilarious video showed a monkey sitting on a terrace with a smartphone in its hand. While it casually chills around and plays with the phone, two boys stand on the lower terrace seemingly worried. As the monkey seems to be in no mood to give up the phone, someone tries to lure it by throwing a packet of biscuits at it. Well, the monkey seems a pro in taking catches as it grabs the packet almost perfectly. As soon as the monkey catches the packet of biscuits, it throws away with the phone and enjoys its treat.